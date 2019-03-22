|
Johann "Hans" Georg Rupprecht 1926—2019
Rockford - Johann "Hans" Georg Rupprecht, 1926-2019, 92, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. "We have lost our beloved "Opa" and he will be dearly missed." He was born March 16, 1926 in Ellingen, Germany, the son of Hans and Anna (Hameter) Rupprecht. Hans married Anneliese Holzammer June 24, 1950 in Altdorf, Germany. Hans worked at the family meat market as a Master Butcher in Altdorf Germany, before immigrating with his family to Rockford in 1961. He worked in the meat department at Jewel Foods in Rockford until his retirement. Hans enjoyed playing golf, vacationing in Florida and getting together with friends and family, especially with his three beloved grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Swedish American and Van Matre Hospital and especially Lincolnshire Place and Transitions Hospice for their exceptional care and support.
Hans is lovingly survived by his wife of 68 years, Anneliese Rupprecht; son, Kurt (Dody) Rupprecht of Rockford; three wonderful grandchildren, Elizabeth Rupprecht and her husband Tim Brinkmann of Virginia, Nickolas Rupprecht and William Rupprecht, both of Rockford; brother, Ernst (Britta) Rupprecht of Stillman Valley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hans is predeceased by his beloved daughter, Evelyn Rupprecht; brother, Willy Rupprecht; sisters, Lotte Leubold and Helga Reiger.
Memorial service 2:00 p.m. with a memorial visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago with Pastor Carroll Smith of the First Presbyterian Church in Winnebago officiating. Cremation rites accorded. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019