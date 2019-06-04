|
John A. Gereau 1931—2019
John A. Gereau, 88, of Rockford, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was born on February 8, 1931 in Withee, Wisconsin to Henry and Anna (Lambert) Gereau. John married the love of his life, Nancy L. Johnson, on May 2, 1981. He worked in header die at Elco Industries for 37 years. John was a member of the LLL Society and Harmony and Blackhawk Clubs. John had a strong faith in God and was a member of Centennial United Methodist Church. He had a passion for cars and enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears, boxing and golf.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Gereau; sisters, Sara Hilton and Ruth Gabrielson; brother-in-laws, Paul (Judy) Johnson and Emmett (Jan) Johnson; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; step-son, Kevin Paul Davis; 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019