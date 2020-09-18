1/1
John A. Grzelak
1923 - 2020
John A. Grzelak, 96, of Rockford, IL, passed away Monday afternoon, September 15, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's. John was born December 11, 1923 in Rockford, the son of Anthony and Katherine (Kornash) Grzelak. He was a WWII Navy Veteran, serving on the Walter C. Wann Destroyer in the Pacific Campaign from 1943-1945. John married Ruth S. Scharning on May 24, 1946, and they spent 72 wonderful years together. He was a master machinist, owning the General Boring Company with his partner, Jake Cole in the 1970's. He was an accomplished golfer and an avid fisherman, spending much of his retirement on Lake Mills and Lake Wisconsin. Mostly, he was a family man who loved holiday meals with everyone. He spent his last 6 years at Bickford Senior Living in Rockford with his wife, Ruth, who passed in 2018.
John is loved and missed by his children, John (Barb) Grzelak, Jeff (Donna) Grzelak, and Joellen (Richard) Mabrey; grandchildren, David (Anna) Grzelak, Kathryn (Ryan) Kilgore, Erica Mabrey, Anthony Mabrey, Rick Elkin and Carrie (Danny Schmidt) Elkin; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Fran (Jay) Bolton, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ruth; and siblings, Sophie Harkness, Lottie Woodrick, Stella Michalik, Frank Grzelak, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, and cousins. A private service will be held. Please pray for John and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
