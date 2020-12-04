John A. Olson 1952—2020
John Anthony Olson, 68, of Roscoe, passed away at Lincolnshire Place on December 2, 2020. John was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 23, 1952. He graduated Lake Zurich High School in 1970 and went on to earn a Masters Degree from Western Illinois University in 1977 after completing an internship at Canyonlands National Park, Utah. He worked for 32 years as a professional pharmaceutical representative for Syntex Laboratories and Hoffman La Roche. Prior to that, he worked for the Rockford Park District at Atwood Outdoor Education Center and the Rockford Children's Farm.
John was a wonderful son, brother, husband, and father. He loved the outdoors and yearly trips with his family to Sylvania Wilderness to kayak and spend time with his children and grandchildren. John was a black diamond downhill skier and loved trips with his family to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and Colorado for skiing vacations. He was an avid golfer with four holes-in-one to his name. He maintained long time friendships with his work and golfing partners, and had a kind word for everyone.
John is survived by Nancy, his devoted wife of 43 years; son, Michael (Erin) Olson and their children Corbin and Greta; daughter, Caitlin (Nik) White and their daughter Cara; sister, Judy (Paul) Belieff, brother, Don (Paulette) Olson; and niece, Lora (Tom) Palmer and their children Ryan and Alex. John is predeceased by a son, Alec Clayton Olson, and his parents, Anthony Clayton Olson and Olga Olson of Lake Zurich.
His family would like to thank Lincolnshire Place and Mercy Hospice for their compassionate and dedicated care. There will be a private family service at a later date. Memorial tributes can be made to The Nature Conservancy
