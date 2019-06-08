|
|
John A. Ralston 1937—2019
John A. Ralston, 82, of Rockford passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Alpine Lutheran Church, 5001 Forest View Avenue, Rockford with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Alpine Lutheran Church or to Alpine Academy. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019