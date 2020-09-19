John A. "Jack" Stender 1935—2020
John "Jack" Stender, 85, of Lake Summerset, IL, formerly of Chicago, loving husband to the late Judith (Gatto), died on September 4th, 2020 at Medina Nursing Center with family by his side.
Survived by his children Paul (Irma) Stender, Joanne (Timothy) Powell, Carol (Greg) Camerino and Kathryn (Al) Cada; grandchildren Joseph, Bridget, Arthur, John, Dulce, Emma, Angela, Noah, Michael, Joshua, Andrea, Nicholas, Holly, Dominic, Grace, Jillian, AJ, Aaron and Aiden; his sister Marilyn (the late Andrew).
Preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol and grandson Cody. Proud veteran of the United States Navy and retired Chicago Fire Department.
Funeral Mass of the Christian Burial following social distancing and requiring masks will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church, 602 W Main Street, Durand, IL. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Durand, IL. Visitation following social distancing and requiring masks will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home – Durand Chapel, 101 W Main Street, Durand, IL from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 with a scripture service to be held at 6:45p.m. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., Saturday prior to mass.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Breast Cancer Research, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or The Humane Society.