John Adolfs Pupurs 1947—2019
John Adolfs Pupurs, 72, died from prostate cancer on October 30, 2019 in Denver, CO with his son Gary and daughter Karen by his side.
He was born May 14, 1947 in Esslingen, Germany at a WWII displaced persons camp to Latvian citizens Adolfs and Daina Pupurs. They moved to the US in 1950.
John graduated from Prosser Vocational HS in 1965 and attended Wright College. He served 5 yrs in the Natl Guard, including the Chicago MLK and DNC riots. John married Mary Daniels in 1972, lived in Elk Grove Village and moved to Rockford in 1979.
In John's industrial manufacturing/machining career, he founded Dunwell Corp, Rockford Mfg, Rockford Sales Co., and Dunwell Mfg Svcs, and held executive and management roles in many others.
In 2010, John moved to Denver. He enjoyed RV'ing, boating, camping, hiking, fishing, poker, and his grandkids. He had the most generous heart; to know John…was to love John.
A memorial celebration will be held Sat Nov 30th at Basilico (4701 N. Cumberland Ave, Norridge, IL 60706) at 11 AM.
For full obituary and guestbook, visit www.horancares.com/obits/john-adolfs-pupurs
