Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Arthur Nelson


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Arthur Nelson Obituary
John Arthur Nelson 1957—2019
John Arthur Nelson, 61, of Rockford passed away surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born Sept 19, 1957, son of Rick and Ethel Nelson.
John is survived by his mother, Ethel, wife Denise (Claus) Nelson who he married Jan. 25th, 1985, daughter Jennifer (Joe) Nelson, Son Eric (Meghan) Nelson, grandchildren Aryon, Azavyas, Dimeon, Dimaryus, Serenity, Layne, Alisyn, Alaryk; sisters Joy Bullard (Bill) Flynn, Jody (Dave) Dresser, Julie O'Malley, brother Jim (Deb) Nelson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Rick Nelson and his son Bradley Nelson.
Please join us in celebrating John's life June 17th, 2019 at 11:00 at Salvation Army Temple at 500 S Rockford Ave, Rockford, IL Memorial service followed by food and fellowship.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.