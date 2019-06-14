|
John Arthur Nelson 1957—2019
John Arthur Nelson, 61, of Rockford passed away surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born Sept 19, 1957, son of Rick and Ethel Nelson.
John is survived by his mother, Ethel, wife Denise (Claus) Nelson who he married Jan. 25th, 1985, daughter Jennifer (Joe) Nelson, Son Eric (Meghan) Nelson, grandchildren Aryon, Azavyas, Dimeon, Dimaryus, Serenity, Layne, Alisyn, Alaryk; sisters Joy Bullard (Bill) Flynn, Jody (Dave) Dresser, Julie O'Malley, brother Jim (Deb) Nelson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Rick Nelson and his son Bradley Nelson.
Please join us in celebrating John's life June 17th, 2019 at 11:00 at Salvation Army Temple at 500 S Rockford Ave, Rockford, IL Memorial service followed by food and fellowship.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019