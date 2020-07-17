1/
John B. Sutherland
1955 - 2020
John B. Sutherland passed away July 13, 2020. He was born in 1955 to Otis and Ivy Sutherland in Guttenberg, Iowa. He married Barb Riffle in Rockford in 1978.
John is survived by his wife, his children, Sarah (Ethan), John (Shanna), and Seth (Sarah Jean), and his grandchildren, Julianna, Maia, Nate, Ella, Brayden. Mackenzie, Daisy, Nevan, and Elowen. He is also survived by his siblings, Steve (Lorraine), Dan (Vickie), Mary (Jacques) Patry, and Margaret (Luis) Alfaro; his favorite aunt, Nancy; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim.
For all of the care and support they have provided, John's family would like to thank their church family, the medical staffs at Swedish-American Regional Cancer Center and the UW Carbone Cancer Center Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Team, and the Be the Match Program.
A private memorial service will be arranged at a later date. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
