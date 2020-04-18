|
|
John Barbee 1948—2020
John Macklin Barbee, of Rockford departed this earthly life April 13, 2020. He was born March 11, 1948 in Rockford the son of John and Fannie Barbee. John was employed as a Die Cast Operator by Barber-Coleman 18 years before retiring. He enjoyed to dress to the T and had a special love for cars. John graduated from West High School class of 1966 later to attend Rock Valley College.
John leaves to cherish many loving memories; two sisters, Gloria (James) Blakney and Pamela Barbee-Marshall of Atlanta, GA; brother, Dale Barbee; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends, including special friend Priscilla Matthews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Cornell Barbee.
Walking visitation will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N Johnston Ave. Not seating will be available, no gathering will be allowed inside or outside. Burial in Willwood Burial Park.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020