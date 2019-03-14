|
|
John "Jack" Boyd Wallar 1920—2019
John "Jack" Boyd Wallar, 98, widower of Patricia Wallar, of Greenville, SC, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Born on December 18, 1920 in Indianapolis, IN, he was the son of the late Dalton L. and Nellie Boyd Wallar.
Jack graduated from Muncie, Indiana Central High School in 1939. He was Vice President of the Senior Class and a member of the TMC fraternity. He served in the United States Army for three years before earning a degree in accounting and business management from Ball State Teachers College, where he was a member of Sigma Tau Gama. Before college, Jack was called to service from the Army Reserve in 1943 and served in India and Burma for two years. He was honorably discharged as Staff Sargent in 1946.
Jack married Patricia Ann Swander in 1946. They had two children, John B. and James C. (Lana).
Jack worked for 40 years in manufacturing industries, specializing in stamping, forging, welding, and assembly of consumer metal products. He was past president of IMC and a member of American Welding Society. Jack retired from Atwood Mobile Products in 1986, and consulted for them after retirement until 1999. He was also active in Boy Scouts of America for many years and loved to play golf.
Jack was a member of Spring Creek Congregational Church for 45 years, serving as President of Congregation and was a member of most of the ministries. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rockford, IL. Jack moved to Greenville, SC in 2017 to live with his son, James.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019