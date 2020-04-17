|
John C. Beck 1962—2020
John C. Beck, 57, passed on Sunday, April 13, 2020 at 12:11 AM at the Van Matre Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Rockford, Illinois while recovering from surgery earlier in the week. John was born 23 April 1962 in Hays, Kansas to Robert and Donna Beck. He moved to Rockford in 1968 where he lived, loved, and served over the next 52 years. Although he had a spinal cord injury in 1978 that left him as a quadriplegic, John graduated on time with his class from Rockford West High School in 1980. He then earned his B.S. in Economics from the University of Illinois in 1985.
After graduation, John joined the team at Regional Access & Mobilization Project (RAMP) in 1985 and met his future wife, Sandra. He led RAMP through their first capital campaign enabling them to purchase their home at 202 Market St. His outreach and connections were immeasurable with the City of Rockford, RMTD, Rockford Park District, Rockford Chariots, countless corporations and organizations. During his tenure, he represented RAMP on many boards including the Coalition of Citizens with Disabilities in Illinois. John believed every person that RAMP served deserved an equal opportunity and strove to level the playing field for all people with disabilities. His disability was part of his story but he never complained about it and it did not define him, even while it directed his vocational choices. John embodied RAMP's mission of independent living and thinking of people first, not their disability.In October of 2007, John joined the Rockford Park District as the Project Manager for Arts & Events, and A.D.A. Compliance Officer. John had a passion and love of working with others from all backgrounds through many events and programs like the annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition, Festival of Lights, and Music in the Park. John served as an Alderperson for the city of Rockford's 12th Ward for nineteen years where he served in various capacities including Chair of the Finance & Personnel Committee and on the Rockford Area Arts Council, combining his love of service with his love of arts. Hoping to carry on John's legacy are his wife, Sandra (Rockford); father, Robert Beck (Monroe WI); mother, Donna Beck; three sisters, Ann (Dave) Waggoner, Mary (Kevin) Flack; and Susan (David) Freymiller deVillier; and seventeen nieces and nephews:
In light of COVID-19 shelter-in-place, a memorial service is being planned for a future date to celebrate John's life as a community servant, husband, brother, son, and friend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockford Park District Foundation https://rpdfoundation.org/. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020