John C. Grotjohn 1943—2020
John C. Grotjohn, 77, of Rockford Illinois passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family August 13, 2020.
John was born March 15, 1943 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Gordon and Virginia (Schmidt) Grotjohn. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1961, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1963. John married Mary J. (Hillstrom) Scandroli on June 16, 2001. He was a member of Freedom Through the Word Church, the former CEO and founding leader of Illinois Credo Recovery, and also active with Northern IL Tres Dias and Abundant Life Tres Dias. John was a mentor in ministry to these many groups and helped them expand nation-wide for all those battling addiction. He also served in the prison ministry, as well as the Rockford Rescue Mission and Salvation Army. He was the proud author of Breaking the Chains of Addiction, a daily devotional book, soon to be published for people in addiction recovery.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Scandroli; sister, Mary Ostrander; children, Gina Raimondi, Cathy (Craig) Williams, Sara (Marty) Neece and Peter Scandroli; daughter in law, Lori Scandroli; grandchildren, Janicia Raimondi, Ashley (Kyle) Pekul, Neal Frickson, Aimee (Hank) Miller, Tayler Blosser, Joseph Neece, Jacob Neece, Sarah (Colton) Love, Rudy Scandroli and Mike Rockstead; great-grandchildren, Liam Pekul, Levi Miller, Lorelai Miller, Lincoln Love and Leelan Love. He is predeceased by his parents; sister, Jackye Anderson; and wife, Janice Mueller.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory Mulford Chapel. A private family service will be held by invitation only. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family of John Grotjohn to be established at a later date.
