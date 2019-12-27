Home

Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home & Cremation Services Ltd.
6825 Weaver Rd
Rockford, IL 61114
(815) 654-2255
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lindenwood Union Church
Galena Street
Lindenwood, IL
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Lindenwood Union Church
1949 - 2019
John C. Milliren M.M. Obituary
John C. Milliren M.M. 1949—2019
John C. Milliren 70 M.M.
Rockford, Passed away suddenly at home on December 25, 2019. Born on March 11, 1949 in Grove City, PA to Charles and Dorothy (Jones) Milliren. He lived over 30 years in Rockford coming here from Pennsylvania. John married Bonnie Nothnagel on November 20, 1992 in Las Vegas, NV. He was formerly a truck driver for Meiborg Trucking Co. Member of Lindenwood Union Church, Lake Masonic Lodge #434, Tebala Shriners where he was Potentate in 2013.
Survivors include; wife Bonnie; sons, Charles (Amy), John, Craig and Adam (Erika); brother, Robert (Joyce) Milliren; aunt, Rosa Milliren; grandchildren, Alyson, John, Trent, Marissa, Adam, Austin, Erika, Logan, Leah and Emmie; great grandchildren, Addison, Riley and Layla; predeceased by sister, Jean Cassida; brother, Donald Milliren; stepchildren, Greg (Laura) Halverson, Brenda (Stephen) Mains and Eric (Rebecca) Halverson; step-grandchildren, Gunnar, Thor, Jett, Garth, James, Samantha, Megan and Hannah; step-great grandchildren, Tatum, Josephine and Kinsley; predeceased by step-grandchild, Shane.
Visitation on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Lindenwood Union Church, Galena Street, Lindenwood, IL 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Masonic Services at 7:00 p.m. followed by funeral services with Rev. Dean Parker, officiating. Burial will take place in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers memorial may be given to in John's memory.
To light a candle or leave a condolence, please go to www.alkfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
