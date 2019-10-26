Home

Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
John Carl Fredrickson


1944 - 2019
John Carl Fredrickson Obituary
John Carl Fredrickson 1944—2019
John Fredrickson, 75, of Rockford, passed away October 17, 2019. John was born December 15, 1944 to Lawrence and Gladys Fredrickson. John served in the US Navy and was a faithful member of the American Legion. He also spent his time collecting beer cans, and was a member of the National Railroad Association.
He is survived by his loving brother, Tom Fredrickson, as well as numerous cousins.
A Memorial Service for John will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 11AM at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115. A visitation will be held at 9AM until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
