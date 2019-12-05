|
|
John Curtis Johnson 1945—2019
John Curtis Johnson, 74, of Rockford, passed away on December 3, 2019. Born November 24, 1945 in Sharon, North Dakota, the son of Eugene and Esther (Jacobson) Johnson. Graduate of Finley High School. John married Loretta Barclay on February 14, 1984. He worked as a Foreman at Ingersoll Milling for 36 years. John was past president of the White Eagle Club and member of the Moose Club.
John is survived by his wife, Loretta; children, Tracy Lucas of Oakwood, Georgia; Dawn (Mike) Cannova of Flowery Branch, Georgia; and eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his daughter; Joanne Johnson; and brother Ronald Johnson.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:30 pm in Olson North Main Chapel; 2811 N Main St. Rockford. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019