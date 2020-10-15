John Dean Brubaker 1930—2020

A man of great heart, John Dean Brubaker's finally faded as he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home in Rockford, Illinois, surrounded by family and loved ones. He will be missed by all.

Known to everyone as "Jake," he was the fourth son of five born to Helen and Clyde Brubaker of Litchfield, Illinois. After graduating from the University of Arizona in 1953, Jake was stationed outside London as a Lieutenant, following his brothers in service to the United States. He then came to Rockford to pursue his ambitions.

Always clever with machinery, Jake was initially involved in several manufacturing concerns in Rockford, ultimately building Aqua-Aerobic Systems, a highly successful water filtration and treatment systems manufacturer with a world-wide reach.

Jake, a mentor to many both in business and in life, has long been a quiet philanthropist in the Northern Illinois Region. These charitable activities will continue as his legacy.

Jake was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Brubaker and his talented son, Andrew Brubaker. He is survived by another son, John Fredrick "Fred" Brubaker; a daughter, Cynthia Borcherts; Cynthia's children Erin Beto, Mary Makris and Tommy Breen; Cynthia's grandchildren William and Nolan Beto, Amelia and Walter Makris and Milo and Fiona Breen as well as Fred's daughter, Marybeth Brubaker.

As his grandson observed, Jake will see you all on the other side.



