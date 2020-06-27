John DeGraf
John DeGraf 1954—2020
John DeGraf, 65. Passed from this world on June 18, 2020 in Loves Park, Il. Beloved son of the late Gottfried and Marion DeGraf. Loving brother of Charles, Peter, Robert, William, David, and the late Larry, and their families. John was a graduate of Oregon High School, N.I.U., and the University of Iowa. Family and friends will meet Friday, July 3rd, at Ridgewood Cemetery, 9900 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Des Plaines, Il. for a grave site service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois. www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/donate/

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
