Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
First Free Church
2223 N. Mulford Rd.
Rockford, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
First Free Church
2223 N. Mulford Rd.
Rockford, IL
John E. Evans


1935 - 2019
John E. Evans Obituary
John E. Evans 1935—2019
John E. Evans, 84, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Born August 15, 1935 in Belvidere, the son of Paul and Grace (Long) Evans. John married Carol A. Christiansen on June 15, 1957. He was a member of First Free Church and came to known the Lord in his teens. John was the President of John Evans Construction Co. for over 40 years. He was a board member of many organizations; Barnabus International, Fairhaven, Trinity College, William Bay Camp, many committees at First Free Church and was also President of Home Builders. Survived by his wife, Carol; children, Dawn Evans, Tim (Debbie) Evans, and Cristy (Jerold) McKenzie; grandchildren, Meredith (Jason) Acosta, Caroline (Tyler) Zufan, Anna McKenzie, Lauryn McKenzie, and John Andrew McKenzie; great-grandchildren, Jaren and Caden; brothers, Roger (Delores) Evans and David Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents. The family would like to thank the staff and Fairhaven for excellent care and Serenity Hospice.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at First Free Church, 2223 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, 3470 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford, IL 61114 or Serenity Hospice, 1658 S. IL Rt 2, Oregon, IL 61061. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
