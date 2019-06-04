Home

John E. "Jake" Jacobson Jr.

John E. "Jake" Jacobson Jr. Obituary
John E. "Jake" Jacobson, Jr. 1946—2019
John E. "Jake" Jacobson, Jr., 73, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born May 30, 1946 in Rockford, the son of Einar and Connie (Kraft) Jacobson. Graduate of East High School. U.S. Army veteran stationed in Korea. Jake worked in the Electronics Department at Walmart for 20 years. He had a lifetime love of reading and writing. While in the Army, he wrote for the camp newspaper. He had several comic books published and wrote a novel. Jake was a projectionist at several theaters in Rockford. Survived by his sister, Patricia Jacobson; and brother, Rande (Kimberly) Jacobson. Predeceased by his parents; and brother-in-law, Barry Groves.
Private family services will be held. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019
