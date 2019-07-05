|
|
Dr. John E. Tillis 1930—2019
John (Jack) Tillis, 88, died peacefully surrounded by members of his family in his home on July 4, 2019. He was born to Kenneth and Kathryn (Hiller) Tillis on July 31, 1930 in Ottumwa, Iowa. His early years were spent in Salinas, Kansas, Lincoln, Nebraska, and Minneapolis, Minnesota before settling in Des Moines, Iowa. He attended various high schools including St. Thomas High School in Rockford, Illinois and Danville High School. Jack graduated from the University of Notre Dame (Cum Laude '52) and St. Louis University School of Medicine ('56). He and Sarina Giallombardo married in Norwich, Connecticut on September 29, 1956 and later resided in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jack interned at Milwaukee General Hospital for one year. He joined the Navy in 1957 and with Sarina moved to 29 Palms,CA for two years. He subsequently moved to Chicago, Illinois, to serve a three year OB/GYN residence at St. Francis in Evanston, Illinois. In 1963, Jack began his OB/GYN medical practice in cooperation with St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford, Illinois. His thirty-three year career resulted in over 8,000 babies delivered and ended in 1997. Jack was a longtime member of Holy Family Church. He also was a past president of the Rockford Notre Dame Alumni Club. During his retirement years, he helped organize the Garden Club at Holy Family, enjoyed playing golf, attending the Rockford Symphony, Lyric Opera, and Starlight Theater.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sarina; son John Barry (Eilleen O'Hagan)Tillis, son William Patrick (Kelly)Tillis, son Robert Kevin (Ginger)Tillis, daughter, Janet M.(Mark)Lenzini, daughter Carol J. (Glenn Wheelock)Tillis, son James M. (Wendy)Tillis, and daughter Diane L (Mark)Houde; 14 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Mary Kathryn Tillis. In his retirement years, his greatest joy was celebrating the successes of his grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd, Rockford, IL 61107. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:045 a.m. at the church. A private burial service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to St Jude Children's Hospital. The Tillis family would like to express their gratitude to OSF Hospice for the wonderful care offered. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019