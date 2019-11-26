Home

Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
136 W Roosevelt
Stillman Valley, IL 61084
(815) 645-2727
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
136 W Roosevelt
Stillman Valley, IL 61084
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Kishwaukee Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church
near Stillman Valley, IL
John E. "Jack" Wiles


1934 - 2019
John E. "Jack" Wiles Obituary
John E. "Jack" Wiles 1934—2019
Leaf River – John E. "Jack" Wiles, age 85, died peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home near Leaf River surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 4, 1934 near Rockford the son of Harry S. and Helen (Stine) Wiles. He attended Stillman Valley Schools. He married Nonie L. Foster on Dec. 6, 1952 at the 2nd Congregational Church in Rockford. Together they owned and operated the Wiles-Wood Camp Ground on South Bend Road in Rockford and also farmed the land there. In 1968 they purchased and operated the family farm near Leaf River. Jack and Nonie enjoyed 45 years spending time at their lake home on Lake Ripley, Wisconsin. Jack was a devoted Husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a member of the Leaf River United Methodist Church and Kishwaukee Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Jack enjoyed his many adventures riding his ATV around the family farm. He is survived by his 4 children: Christy Amundson (Lee Heeren), John (Cindy) Wiles, Jr., James (Melinda) Wiles, and Tamara (Dale) Montgomery, Grandchildren: Laura (Johnny) Prenot, Lindsey(Karac) Kotajarvi, Liz Amundson, Wendy (Nolan) Campbell, Jennifer (Joshua) Simmons, Chandra (Titus) Jackson, Nicole (Mark) Wood, Jessica (Jason) Stoll, Alex Wiles, April (Preston) Wyssbrod, and Carl (Lauren) Montgomery, 20 great grandchildren, his sister-in-law Karen (Gordon) Hall-Stade, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife Nonie, his great grandson Gregory Wood, son-in-law Richard Amundson, 2 sisters Mildred Matzinger and Anna Mary Geishert, 2 brothers Lawrence and Harry Wiles. Funeral service will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the Kishwaukee Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church near Stillman Valley with the Pastor Randy Snider officiating. Visitation will be Friday evening from 4-7 pm at the Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, 136 West Roosevelt Road in Stillman Valley, IL. Burial will be at the Big Mound Cemetery near Davis Junction. A memorial fund is established for the Big Mound Cemetery. Visit www.farrellhollandgale.com to leave a condolence.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
