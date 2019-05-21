|
John Edward Mothkovich, Jr 1945—2019
John Edward Mothkovich, Jr, 73 Rockford passed away Thursday May 16, 2019, at SwedishAmerican Hospital. He was born December 24, 1945, in Rockford, the son of John Edward and Ruth Irene (Garrison) Mothkovich, Sr. John was a veteran serving in the Marine Corps.
Survived by 3 daughters, Tricia K. (Travis) Smith of Warren,IL , Regina A. (Mark) Shaw of Scotts Hill, TN, and Jennifer L Costigan of Lexington, TN; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Russell (Christine) Mothkovich, Michael (Fran) Mothovich, David (Jeri) Mothkovich, and Stephen Mothkovich; sisters, Diana (Jim) Shorter, Danette Schulz, and Gail "Chris" Griffin. Predeceased by his parents, his sister, Carol Rall, his brother, Gregory Joel Mothkovich, his two great-grandchildren, Remington and Micah Shaw.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019