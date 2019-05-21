Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Mothkovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Mothkovich Jr.


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Edward Mothkovich Jr. Obituary
John Edward Mothkovich, Jr 1945—2019
John Edward Mothkovich, Jr, 73 Rockford passed away Thursday May 16, 2019, at SwedishAmerican Hospital. He was born December 24, 1945, in Rockford, the son of John Edward and Ruth Irene (Garrison) Mothkovich, Sr. John was a veteran serving in the Marine Corps.
Survived by 3 daughters, Tricia K. (Travis) Smith of Warren,IL , Regina A. (Mark) Shaw of Scotts Hill, TN, and Jennifer L Costigan of Lexington, TN; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Russell (Christine) Mothkovich, Michael (Fran) Mothovich, David (Jeri) Mothkovich, and Stephen Mothkovich; sisters, Diana (Jim) Shorter, Danette Schulz, and Gail "Chris" Griffin. Predeceased by his parents, his sister, Carol Rall, his brother, Gregory Joel Mothkovich, his two great-grandchildren, Remington and Micah Shaw.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.