John Emory Hardenbrook, 64, of Rockford, Illinois, passed away on February 1, 2020. He was born in Byron, Illinois on May 5, 1955, the son of Emory W. and Muriel A. (Atkins) Hardenbrook. John was a 1973 graduate of Byron High School, participating on the wrestling team, who then served his country as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed trap shooting. From there, he attended Western Illinois University and then Northern Illinois University on the GI Bill, earning a Bachelor's Degree in 1985. John worked inside sales for Barker Rockford and Catching Fluid Power/Kaman. On December 18, 1982 John married the love of his life, Diann Proudfoot in Rockford. He was first and foremost the family man and proud father. He enjoyed being involved in his kids and grandkids lives; practices, games, concerts and competitions. He was also a devoted Green Bay Packer fan and an avid book reader. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Diann; children, Kari (John) Hastings, and Ian Hardenbrook; grandchildren, Wesley and Holden Hastings with another on the way; siblings, Judy (Larry) Smock, Cathy Hodges and Paul (Colleen) Hardenbrook; nieces, Amy (Dan) and Kim; and nephews, Clint (Shannon), Cory, Craig, and Eric (Amanda). He was predeceased in death by his parents. A Funeral Service will be at Fitzgerald Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford IL on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., with a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. To send online condolences or share memories please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
