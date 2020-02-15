|
John F. Delehanty 1957—2020
John F. Delehanty, 63, of Loves Park passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Born Jan. 12, 1957, in Rockford, the son of Francis E. and Loretta A. (Henderscheid) Delehanty. Married Rose Marie Morud in Sept. 1988. Employed by Aramark for 27 years. John loved his motorcycles, being outdoors, golfing and hunting. Survivors include his daughter, Kelly Rose Delehanty; brothers, Patrick (Bernadette), James (Mary) and Gene Delehanty; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Honey. Predeceased by his parents; wife; brother, Kevin; and sister, Rita.
As per his request, there will be no services. In the spring his ashes will be spread at his favorite farm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Noah's Ark. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020