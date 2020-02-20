Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Bridget's Catholic Church
600 Clifford Ave
Loves Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Washington


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Washington Obituary
John F. Washington 1941—2020
John F. Washington, 79, of Loves Park, IL passed away suddenly, Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Kingsville, TX. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at Saint Bridget's Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave, Loves Park, IL 61111. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -