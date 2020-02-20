|
John F. Washington 1941—2020
John F. Washington, 79, of Loves Park, IL passed away suddenly, Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Kingsville, TX. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at Saint Bridget's Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave, Loves Park, IL 61111. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020