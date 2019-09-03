|
|
John F. Withrow 1945—2019
John F. Withrow, 74, of Rockford, IL passed away after a long battle of health issues Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born June 15, 1945 in Rochelle, IL the son of C. Raymond and Tiami (Pennala) Withrow. John attended Dixon schools where he played sports of all kinds. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy on the USS MacDonough DLG-8. He married the love of his life, Shirley Tish on September 13, 1979. He retired from Verizon after 35 years. John was a hardworking man with a great sense of humor. He never met a stranger, everyone was a friend. John enjoyed golf, cookouts and most of all his family. He will be forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Survived by his loving wife, Shirley; sons, Johnny (Lizzie) Withrow and Jason Withrow; siblings, Linda (Mike) Hemmen, Paul Withrow, Gerald Withrow; sisters-in-law, Sharon Withrow and Nancey Withrow, numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Tiami; sisters, Lillian, LaDonna and Elizabeth (Betsy); brothers, Donald, Kenny, Bill and Roger. The family would like to thank the staff at OSF Cancer Center and Dr. Sweeney for their care and compassion.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial at Lawnridge Cemetery in Rochelle, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center for Cancer Care. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019