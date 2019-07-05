|
John "Jack" G. Merdinger Sr. 1935—2019
John "Jack" George Merdinger Sr., son of George and Ruth Merdinger, was born in 1935 in Chicago, IL, where he grew up. He leaves behind sons John (Christina) and Richard (Amy), daughter Susan (Todd), sister Janet (Robert) and six grandchildren: Erik, Jakob, Jennifer, Catherine, Emily and Noah.
Jack attended high school at Morgan Park Military Academy. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1958, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and was a pitcher on the university baseball team.
He married his long-time girlfriend Marlene Andersen, and they moved to Anaheim, California in 1958 where Jack worked with a Textron company as part of the aerospace industry.
In 1970, Jack transferred to Camcar Textron, a sister company in Rockford, IL. His roles included Sales Engineer, Product Manager, Production Manager, National Sales Manager, Engineering Manager, and General Manager of several operations.
Jack retired in 1997, from his V.P. of Marketing position, and started splitting time between Rockford and Naples, FL. Marlene passed away in 2006, and Jack spent most of his time in Naples, where he met his later life partner, Marilyn Pedroso.
Golf was Jack's sports passion. He won a total of 13 Club Championships, both in Naples (The Vineyards) and Rockford (Forest Hills CC). He also won the City of Rockford Senior Championship in 2011.
Jack spent his later years playing golf, traveling, and serving on his community Board of Directors for 10 years.
He will forever be "Mr. Wonderful", and will be missed.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019