Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Sunset Funeral Home (walk through visitation)
8800 N. Alpine Rd
Machesney Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Renfro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Renfro


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John G. Renfro Obituary
John G. Renfro 1936—2020
John G. Renfro, 83, of Roscoe, IL, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Roscoe. He was born August 22, 1936 in Holdenville, OK, the son of John A. and Enid (Muse) Renfro. John graduated from Benton High School, and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He married the love of his life, Patricia Ickes on May 21, 1960 in Chicago, IL. John worked at the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department for 30 years, achieving the rank of captain. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a Shriner, and was part of the drum and bugle corp. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, smoking meat and making candy. He was proud of his grandchildren, and attended sporting events when he could. John liked riding motorcycles, snowmobiles and was a private pilot. John was the patriarch of the family and will be missed.
John is loved by his wife, Pat; sons, Tracy (Jennifer) Renfro, and Gregory (Jennifer) Renfro; grandchildren, Matthew (Kendra) Renfro, Allison (Steve) Hess, and Brady Renfro; great-grandchildren, Emersyn, Tracy and one great-grandchild on the way; brother, Tom Renfro and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Ralph and Burl Renfro. A walk through visitation will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. A private funeral service will be livestreamed on Facebook at Sunset Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -