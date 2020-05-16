|
John G. Renfro 1936—2020
John G. Renfro, 83, of Roscoe, IL, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Roscoe. He was born August 22, 1936 in Holdenville, OK, the son of John A. and Enid (Muse) Renfro. John graduated from Benton High School, and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He married the love of his life, Patricia Ickes on May 21, 1960 in Chicago, IL. John worked at the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department for 30 years, achieving the rank of captain. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a Shriner, and was part of the drum and bugle corp. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, smoking meat and making candy. He was proud of his grandchildren, and attended sporting events when he could. John liked riding motorcycles, snowmobiles and was a private pilot. John was the patriarch of the family and will be missed.
John is loved by his wife, Pat; sons, Tracy (Jennifer) Renfro, and Gregory (Jennifer) Renfro; grandchildren, Matthew (Kendra) Renfro, Allison (Steve) Hess, and Brady Renfro; great-grandchildren, Emersyn, Tracy and one great-grandchild on the way; brother, Tom Renfro and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Ralph and Burl Renfro. A walk through visitation will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. A private funeral service will be livestreamed on Facebook at Sunset Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 19, 2020