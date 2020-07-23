John Garver 1932—2020

John Alonzo Garver of Rockford departed this earthly life June 8, 2020. He was born November 25, 1932 in Marshall, IL the son of Emil and Florence Garver. John lived in Rockford over 50 years coming from Marshall, IL. He married LuAnne Dunn, July 16, 1953. John was employed as a truck driver by Cassens Transport 27 years before retiring. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. John was a member Maywood Evangelical Free Church. He attended schools in Marshall, IL.

John leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, LuAnne; three daughters, Judy (Dennis) Gibbs, Diane (Dave Watson) Garver and Tina (Joseph) Watkins; son, John "Ed" (Lissa) Garver; 11 grandchildren; 15, great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Betty Knight; and brother, Donnie Ray Garver; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, and six sisters.

Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Maywood Evangelical Free Church 3621 Samuelson Road Rockford, IL 61109







