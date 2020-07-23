1/1
John Garver
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Garver 1932—2020
John Alonzo Garver of Rockford departed this earthly life June 8, 2020. He was born November 25, 1932 in Marshall, IL the son of Emil and Florence Garver. John lived in Rockford over 50 years coming from Marshall, IL. He married LuAnne Dunn, July 16, 1953. John was employed as a truck driver by Cassens Transport 27 years before retiring. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. John was a member Maywood Evangelical Free Church. He attended schools in Marshall, IL.
John leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, LuAnne; three daughters, Judy (Dennis) Gibbs, Diane (Dave Watson) Garver and Tina (Joseph) Watkins; son, John "Ed" (Lissa) Garver; 11 grandchildren; 15, great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Betty Knight; and brother, Donnie Ray Garver; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, and six sisters.
Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Maywood Evangelical Free Church 3621 Samuelson Road Rockford, IL 61109



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Maywood Evangelical Free Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
My prayers are with are the families
Gloria Smart
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved