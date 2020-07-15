John Gray McDougal 1936—2020
John Gray McDougal age 84, died peacefully at home on July 6th, 2020. John was born in Chicago on April 12, 1936. While working as a school teacher in Cary Illinois he met his wife of 56 years, Linda, in the teacher's lounge.
John's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday September 26, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic CHURCH, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday at Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to Caritas, Rockford Rescue Mission, Mercy Ships or the charity of your choice
. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website www.brianmarkfh.com
