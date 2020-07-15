1/
John Gray McDougal
John Gray McDougal 1936—2020
John Gray McDougal age 84, died peacefully at home on July 6th, 2020. John was born in Chicago on April 12, 1936. While working as a school teacher in Cary Illinois he met his wife of 56 years, Linda, in the teacher's lounge.
John's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday September 26, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic CHURCH, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday at Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to Caritas, Rockford Rescue Mission, Mercy Ships or the charity of your choice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website www.brianmarkfh.com. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, (608) 362-2000

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brian Mark Funeral Cremation & Pre-Planning
1000 E Inman Pkwy
Beloit, WI 53511
(608) 362-2000
