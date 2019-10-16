Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Memorial service
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
John H. Goodwin


1949 - 2019
John H. Goodwin Obituary
John H. Goodwin 1949—2019
John H. Goodwin, 69, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born on Milwaukee on November 20, 1949, the son of Harold and Eleanor (McCelellan) Goodwin. He worked for Hobart as a District Manager for 30 years. After retirement he worked at Lowe's. John married Pamela Jean on June 11, 2014. He loved tinkering on anything electronic especially computers. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Survived by his wife, Pamela; daughter, Melissa (Ron) Turner; step-daughters, Michelle (Patrick Cashatt) Kludt and Jennifer Johnson; step-grandchildren, Matthew and Jonathan Cashatt, and Anthony Johnson; siblings, Sally (Steve) Fairchild; sister-in-law, Joan Goodwin. Predeceased by his grandson Gavin Turner; brother, Dennis Goodwin; and first wife, Christine Goodwin.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in Fred C. Olson Chapel; 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford. Burial at Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorial may be made to the ; 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
