John "Jack" H. Weir 1926—2019
John "Jack" Howard Weir, a resident of Lisle, IL, longtime resident of Rockford, IL, also of Sun City, AZ, and summer resident of Madeline Island, WI, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019, his 93rd birthday. He was born on September 27, 1926 in Rockford, IL. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Jane Weir (nee Passarelli); loving children Mark (Ewa) Weir, Glenn (Veronica) Weir, Sheila Weir, and Heather (Matt) Manone; cherished grandchildren Lucas and Maya Weir, Sarah (Patrick) Van Staveren, David (Thea) Weir, Philip, John Paul, and Mark Weir, Vietro and Zaffiro Manone; great granddaughter Catherine Jane; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Mary and V. Howard Weir; sister Mildred Cable-Fraser. Jack graduated from St. Thomas High School in Rockford, IL. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, and then his Master's Degree from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. He was one of the first employees of Rock Valley College where he spent many years as a professor teaching computer science and data processing.Jack also proudly served our country during WWII as a member of the United States Navy. He was an
accomplished bridge player and enjoyed playing card games in the company of family and friends. Jack was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Additional visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 2 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Villa St. Benedict 1910 Maple Ave. Lisle, IL 60532. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at the Sacred Heart Monastery Chapel located inside Villa St. Benedict. A private inurnment will take place at a future date at St. Mary and St. James Cemetery in Rockford, IL. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Jack's memory, donations to St. Vincent De Paul Society in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019