John "Tom" Hunt
1937 - 2020
John Thomas (Tom) Hunt of Rockford died Friday, September 4th in his home. He was born February 16, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Curtis and Ethel Hunt. He was a pharmacist at Downtown Discount Drugs.

Celebration of Life will be from 2pm until 3:30pm Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Venetian Club 2180 Elmwood Road, Rockford. In lieu of flowers Tom's wishes were to support his great grandson's fight with Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy. Donations appreciated to "The Benefit of Chance VanDuyne". Extended obituary at tonygasparinifunerals.com

Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
