Dr. John J. Barton 1933—2020
Dr. John J. Barton, age 86, passed away peacefully Monday, January 6, 2019 at his home in Rockford. Dr. Barton was born on March 19, 1933, in Pekin, IL. He was the son of David and Helen (Fox) Barton. He attended St. Thomas High School in Rockford (Class of '50), served in the US Marine Corps ('50-'55), earned a BA in history at the University of Illinois - Champaign Urbana ('57) and an MD at the University of Illinois Chicago ('61). He worked as an intern and resident at Cook County Hospital. He chaired the Dept. of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Illinois Masonic Medical Center for over 30 years, retiring in 2001. His volunteer efforts included stints at the Claremore and Fort Defiance Indian Hospitals and work with the Red Cross/Red Crescent in Beirut and Egypt. Over the years he served on numerous advisory panels. When he wasn't working he enjoyed his animals, his books and his close friends. Dr. Barton is survived by his daughters Kathy (Matt) and Karen (Phil), grandchildren Alex (Caitlin), Sara (Justin), Annie (David), John (Kelsey), Olivia (Max) and Tommy, his close friends Tobein and Laurie and his beloved dogs Scrappy and Takeya. The family is grateful to Heartland Hospice staff and his caregivers Niki and Leimute for the excellent care they provided in his last months. Donations may be made in memory of Dr. Barton to Diabetes Youth Families (www.dyf.org), Epilepsy Foundation (www.epilepsy.com) or to The Hope After Loss Clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. A Memorial Service will be held at The Cathedral of St. Peter, 1243 N. Church Street, Rockford, IL at 10 AM on Monday, Jan 13, 2019. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020