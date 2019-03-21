|
John J. Cacci 1945—2019
John J. Cacci, of Rockford, passed away suddenly at his home on March 17, 2019. We are in grief and sadness at the loss of a great father, brother, wonderful friend and family member. He was truly a kind and giving man his whole life and touched many lives with his love and generosity. John was born in Rockford on August 27, 1945, the son of Joseph and Mary Cacci. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife, Marsha. John is survived by his loving son, Matthew; his sisters, Judy (Pat) Dempsey, Jean (Dennis) Harezlak and all of their families and his dear friends, Dave Baumgardner and Gary Hendrickson.
John was loved and admired by all who knew him. He was always proud of his Italian/Polish heritage and his service to our country as a member of the U.S. Navy. He worked at Textron CamCar before beginning his professional life as a talented craftsman and builder. His work in many homes throughout the area are a lasting tribute to his skill and life's work.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford with a 5:00p.m. Memorial Service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial in John's name to be established at a later date. Express condolences online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019