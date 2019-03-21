Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cacci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Cacci


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John J. Cacci Obituary
John J. Cacci 1945—2019
John J. Cacci, of Rockford, passed away suddenly at his home on March 17, 2019. We are in grief and sadness at the loss of a great father, brother, wonderful friend and family member. He was truly a kind and giving man his whole life and touched many lives with his love and generosity. John was born in Rockford on August 27, 1945, the son of Joseph and Mary Cacci. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife, Marsha. John is survived by his loving son, Matthew; his sisters, Judy (Pat) Dempsey, Jean (Dennis) Harezlak and all of their families and his dear friends, Dave Baumgardner and Gary Hendrickson.
John was loved and admired by all who knew him. He was always proud of his Italian/Polish heritage and his service to our country as a member of the U.S. Navy. He worked at Textron CamCar before beginning his professional life as a talented craftsman and builder. His work in many homes throughout the area are a lasting tribute to his skill and life's work.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford with a 5:00p.m. Memorial Service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial in John's name to be established at a later date. Express condolences online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now