|
|
John J. Royster 1955—2019
John J. Royster, 63, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 in UW Madison Hospital. Born November 10, 1955 in Orange County, California, the son of Marvin and Norma (Curry) Royster. John attended Rockford schools and later earned his MBA at Concordia University. John was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from the Rockford Park District Police after a 27 year career. John was currently employed at Meirtran as an ATM Tech and taught Concealed Carry Classes in the Rockford area. John loved to watch his boys play baseball and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. John was loved and cherished by his family and friends.
He leaves behind four sons, Chuck, Jeff, Jacob and Caden; one brother, Norman (Judy); one sister, Mary (Ron) Krepfle; grandchildren, Kyle and Lilly; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend, Cindy Keating. Predeceased by his parents; sister, Marilyn Streit; brothers, Pete, Butch, Jim and Tim.
Funeral service will be at 6:30pm with a visitation from 4:00pm until time of service on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 13 to June 15, 2019