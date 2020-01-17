|
|
John J. (Jack) Sheridan 1925—2020
John J. (Jack) Sheridan,94, passed away on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Born in 1925 in Pittston, PA, son of William J. And Margaret (Brennan) Sheridan. Raised in Baldwin, Long Island, New York and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1943. Jack enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1943 and was honorably discharged in 1946. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Adelphi University in 1951. Jack entered the FBI in 1951 as a Special Agent. He served in Ohio, New Mexico, New York and Illinois. He retired in 1980 as Supervisory Senior Resident Agent from the Rockford, IL office. Jack married Carol Cotton in 1955 and had eight children. He was a long-time member of Holy Family Parish, where he served on the Parish council. He was Athletic Director and coached both football and baseball. Jack was a longtime supporter of Boylan Catholic High School and served as President of the Home and School Association; Former President of the Serra Club of Rockford. Jack was the founder and President of the FBI Assn. of Rockford. Jack is survived by his loving wife Carol, daughters Linda (John) Underwood, Diane Sheridan, Sue (Steve) Statz, Teresa (Tom) Johnson and Peggy (Shay) Parish; sons Mike (Sue Harkness) Sheridan, Bill (Nancy) Sheridan and Jim (Laura) Sheridan. Jack is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11:30am. Visitation will be held from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday, January 21st at Olson North Main Chapel; 2811 N. Main St. Rockford. A Rosary will be held immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Children and/or Elevating Haitian Education. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020