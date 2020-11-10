John Joseph Paluzzi 1939—2020
John Joseph Paluzzi, 81, of Rockford passed away November 7, 2020. Born February 9, 1939 to Charles C. and Rose (Prezioso) Paluzzi. John attended Rockford East High School, graduating in 1957. John was a tool and die maker and worked at Patkus Machine for more than 45 years. John married his beloved wife, Susan (Spring) September 17, 1966 at St. James in Rockford. John had a passion for his family, raising orchids, Corvettes, and working in his yard. He was a long-time member of St. Edward's Parish. Survived by his wife, Susan Paluzzi; children, Dina (Tim) Gipe from Sandwich, IL, Shawn (Nikki) and Ryan Paluzzi; grandchildren, Kyle, Nolan (Emily), Mariah, Rachel, Vienna, Anna, Becca, Carina, Andrew, Olivia; great-grandchild, Jordan; siblings, Charles (Judy) Paluzzi and Alphonso (Florence) Paluzzi; sister-in-law, Dodie Paluzzi; and the Patkus Machine Family. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, James and Frank Paluzzi; and sister, Palma Ancona.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13 at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 3004 11th Street, Rockford, IL., 61109 with Father Johnson Lopez officiating. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com
.