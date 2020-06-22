John Joseph Quintanilla 1958—2020
John Joseph Quintanilla, 61,of Rockford IL passed away Wednesday June 17, 2020 from a 27 month courageous battle of pancreatic cancer. Born December 27, 1958 to Daniel and Victoria (Perez) Quintanilla. John had a career as a tool and die maker for 35 years, most recently employed by Stoughton Trailers, LLC for 15 years. Married Marlayna Fontana on October 25, 1986, celebrating 40 years together in total. John was warm hearted, generous and he loved motorcycling, boating, reading history, watching the Bears,attending his daughter's school and sporting events and going out to breakfast with his family. John is survived by wife, Marlayna; daughter, Caroline of Chicago IL; siblings, Genoveva Christensen,Marie Jacobs,Eva Gray,Linda (John) Danielson,Larry (Cindy) Quintanilla,Ray (Noelia) Quintanilla, Andrew Quintanilla,Ann Quintanilla (sister-in-law),numerous nieces,nephews and friends. Predeceased by parents; brother,Nicholas; and brother, Joseph. Special thanks to the nurses at OSF Cancer Center for their kind and considerate treatment. Due to Covid related issues, there will be a private family interment only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital,501 St. Jude Place,Memphis TN 38105. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.