John L. (Jack) Halsted, Sr. 1925—2019
John L. (Jack) Halsted, Sr., 93, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
John was born November 10, 1925, son of Herbert F. and Ruth A. (Church) Halsted. He graduated from West High School and attended Beloit College. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served as a medic from 1943-1945. He married Carolyne (Lucas) Halsted on November 18, 1950 in Rockford. She passed away December 23, 2011. John was employed with Humphrey Cadillac & Oldsmobile for 19 years retiring in 1991. He was a member of Second First Church of Rockford and was very involved. John was a former Kiwanis member, Jr. Achievement and the American Legion. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. John enjoyed extensive foreign and domestic travel including many cruises, an occasional gambling trip to Laughlin, NV as well as RVing around the U.S. after retirement for 7 years. He retired to Boynton Beach, FL from 1998-2011. John was proud of his local family heritage, as Halsted Road was named after his family. Ruth Street was named after his mother, Jonathon Street after his great-grandfather, Louise Street after his grandmother and Deborah Street after his great-grandmother. The history of Rockford was written by Charles Church, John's maternal grandfather. John truly enjoyed his annual winter trips to Fountain Hills, AZ with his daughter, Linda; sister, Helen and nieces, Diane and Sue. John loved the Arizona scenery, touring Sedona, going to the Barrett-Jackson Car Auction in Scottsdale, looking at old cars, attending Cubs spring training games and trying his luck at the casino in Fountain Hills. He especially loved Organ Stop Pizza restaurant in Mesa, AZ.
Those left to honor John's memory include his son, John L. (Annie) Halsted, Jr. of Denton, TX, daughter, Linda (Daniel) Kennedy of Loves Park, IL; grandchildren, Daniel (Heather) Halsted of Piedmont, OK, Ryan (Kelli) Halsted of Piedmont, OK, Emily (Corky) Bowker of Arcadia, OK, Roberto Halsted of Denton, TX, Karen (Andy) Dylak of Roscoe, IL, Jennifer (Matt) Simpson of Rockton, IL and Tim Kennedy of Rockford, IL; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Morse of Loves Park, IL and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, loving wife, Carolyne Halsted; brother, Harold Halsted and infant brother, Herbert Halsted.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, with a memorial visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the South Florida VA National Cemetery, South Lake, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Second First Church of Rockford, 318 N. Church St. Rockford, IL 61101.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019