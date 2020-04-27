Home

John Luke Shumate


1961 - 2020
John Luke Shumate Obituary
John Luke Shumate September 11,1961—April 21,2020
John was born to James and Emma Shumate (Bingham) on September 11,1961 in Rockford IL. He attended the Rockford Public Schools. John joined the Army where he received his GED and was a surveyor. He lived in the Tampa, Florida area for many years. He is survived by his daughter Miranda Shumate, Florida, mom Emma Kellett, brother Dan Shumate, sisters Marilyn Shumate Anderson, and Valerie (Brad) Whipkey. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by father James S. Shumate, maternal and fraternal grandparents, and great nephew Austin.
Burial will be at a later date because of the virus. If anyone wants to donate please give to any Veterans facility you would like.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020
