John McNeely 1926—2019
John McNeely was born February 13, 1926 to Addie and Young McNeely. He was the oldest of four children, Gordon, Vera and Milra. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord at an early age.
John served in the U.S. Army and then returned home and went to college receiving an associate degree in agriculture. John moved his young family to Rockford, IL in search of work. After working at several different jobs and companies, he was employed by Sundstrand Aerospace Corporation. He retired from Sundstrand after 30 plus years of service as a millwright.
John married his true love, Juanita, sixty-eight years ago. John and Juanita had four children, Annamarie, Leon, Marie and Linda. They raised their first grandchild, Andrew as their own child. Unfortunately, John had to suffer the passing of his wife and the three oldest children in the past fifteen years.
John was a member and past Commander of the Jefferson Horton Post 340 American Legion. He served for many years, dedicated to the success of the organization.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
John passed on August 16, 2019 at OSF after a short illness. He leaves his daughter Linda McNeely and his sister Vera Johnson of Houston, TX and many more relatives and friends.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019