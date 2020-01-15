|
|
John Morris Mayhall III 1931—2020
John Morris Mayhall III passed away in peace Tuesday, January 14 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend, Marilyn Chloe Mayhall (Sveinsson), and his son Robert Carl Mayhall. Born August 26, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to John Morris Mayhall II and Clare Mayhall (Kuenzle). Loving brother of David Mayhall (Louise) and father of John Morris Mayhall IV (Shannon), Dianne Mayhall (Helm), and Robert Carl Mayhall (deceased 2008) and Nancy Mayhall. Grandfather of David Helm, Michael Bishop, Ryan Helm (deceased 2018), George Mayhall and great-granddaughter Juelina Helm. Lifelong resident of Rockford, Illinois, graduating from St. Peter's Grade School and St. Thomas High School. Attended Notre Dame University before leaving for the military. John stayed close to the class of 1953 throughout the years and his team. Go Irish! Owned and operated APCO Oil for many years in Rockford. Retired from Ferguson Plumbing Supplies. John was an avid golfer, loved watching the old black and white classics and his St. Louis Cardinals. He could be counted on to entertain family and friends with his piano playing. John will be remembered for his sense of humor, his kindness and devotion to his children. John's great story telling will be missed by all! Special thanks to Kurt, Kathy, Bill, David and Dan for all of your help and generosity. And lastly, thank you to the staff at Heritage Woods of Rockford and St. Anthony's Hospital for taking good care of John.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. James, 428 N. Second St., Rockford. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. prior to the service. Private burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Woods of Rockford, 202 N Show Pl Dr #101, Rockford, IL 61107. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020