|
|
John Naill 1953—2019
John Ray Naill, 66, of Loves Park, passed away on Saturday August 24th. He was born on June 29, 1953 to William and Betty (Goldbeck) Naill. John was a veteran of the U.S. Military and a dedicated Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packer fan. John will be missed by many. He is predeceased by his parents William and Betty, brothers Timothy and Maurie Naill and brother-in-law Jim Licari. John is survived by his son John (Angela) Naill, grandchildren Dominick, Ariana, Aydric, and Ellianah. His brothers and sisters, Chris Licari, Dan (Diane) Naill, Pam (Betty) Naill & Bobby Naill, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Per John's request, no services will be held.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019