John Noble Schmidt 1929—2019
John Noble Schmidt, formerly of Rockford passed away May 1, 2019 in Tequesta, FL. He was born June 10, 1929 in Rockford to Noble Jackson Schmidt and Margaret Louise Duffy (known as Daisy) Schmidt.
John was predeceased by his parents and his brother Thomas Duffy Schmidt. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bunny, and his three daughters Darcy Louise Cox, Julie Otis Schmidt, and Elizabeth Jackson Imus (John); as well as, his grandchildren Christopher John Cox, Benjamin Russel Cox, Margaret McKinley Imus, and Thomas Noble Imus. He will be sorely missed by his family and his many friends.
John attended the Keith School K-8, and graduated high school from The Shattuck School. John graduated from Kenyon College (BA), Northwestern University (Juris Doctor), and Harvard University (post-graduate school of business). He served in Germany during the Korean War doing undercover work, and received The Intelligence Citation from the U.S. Army. Upon graduation from law school, John went to work in the law department of Butler Brothers in Chicago. He continued to work in the Chicago area as the Group Vice-President of City Products/Household Finance before going into private practice in Kansas City, MO, where he was licensed to argue before the United States Supreme Court.
John married Joan (Bunny) Slauson in New York City on April 13, 1957 at Calgary Episcopal Church. John loved cars. He raced sports cars all over the U.S. and Europe, where he met Bunny. He was a life-time member of the Sports Car Club of America. While in college, he and Dave Mott owned "Auto Imports" of Rockford. His first job was working summers at Gunite Foundries where his father was CFO, and President.
The family returned to Rockford in 1982. John went to work for Barnes Drill as Vice President, and later he served as attorney for District 205. He and Bunny retired to Tequesta, FL in 1993.
John was a member of the University Club, and very active in the Rockford Community. The family would like any remembrances donated to The Burpee Museum of Natural History, The Rockford Art Museum Children's Summer Programs, or The University Club Scholarship Program.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019