John Patterson Lockwood 1924—2019
John Patterson Lockwood ('Pat') died on Sunday, September 15th, 2019.
Born in Bridgeton, NJ on December 19, 1924. Lockwood would graduate from Northwestern University in 1950 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, and accept a job with Micro Switch. There he held many positions, retiring after 12 years as Micro Switch Director of Quality Assurance. His most notable professional feat was the first precision switch capable of continuous operation at 1000 degrees Fahrenheit for use in the afterburners of jet engines.
Though achieving professional recognition, it would be for his avocations (Egyptian Studies; and Biblical Archaeology) that he would attain unintended celebrity. He felt especially honored to be included in the excavations of the Drew-McCormick Expedition at Biblical Shechem in 1960; and also in 1966, with the British School of Archaeology working in Jerusalem. It was his love of Biblical Archaeology that drove him to share his enthusiasm in college lectures, and in over 300 talks.
He held memberships in the Rockford Society of Archaeological Institute of America (AIA), The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago, and The Egypt Exploration Society. Locally, he was on the Board and a Lifetime Member of the Freeport Historical Museum; as well as a Member of the Founding Board of the Freeport Art Museum.
Pat is survived by his wife Mary; and three sons Dr. Donald P. Doak of Freeport, David B. Doak (Lily) of Wake Forest, NC, and Attorney Darin R. Doak (Jennifer) of Brentwood, TN. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Samuel T. and Liam P. Doak of Wake Forest; and Hailey A., Sydney E. and Austin A. Doak of Brentwood, TN. Pat was preceded in death by his parents.
The service will be at 10 AM Saturday, September 28th at Grace Episcopal Church (Freeport) with visitation from 9:30 AM to 10 AM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rockford AIA, the Freeport Art Museum, and Grace Episcopal Church (Freeport).
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019