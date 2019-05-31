|
|
John Pearce 1950—2019
John R. Pearce 68, formally of Rockford, passed away on May 22, 2019, in Sorrento, Florida after a long battle with lung disease. He is survived by his wife Sherrie of 42 years, his daughter, Laura McIntosh (Matt), son Bradley Pearce and daughter Jennifer Onley. He is also survived by two sisters, Nancy Pearce and Susan Donaldson (Dave) of Brevard, NC. He will be memorialized on June 22 at First Presbyterian Church, 117 S. Center St., Eustis, Florida 32726 at 10:00 am.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019