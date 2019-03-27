|
John R. DeBaere 1941—2019
John R. DeBaere, 78, of Rockford, passed away at Swedish American Hospital on March 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after suffering a heart attack. Born February 25, 1941 in Rockford, Illinois. The son of Desire and Maria DeBaere. He is survived by his Martha (Whitaker), two sons, three grandsons and two great-grandsons; sister, Josephine as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; sisters, Jeanette and Janice; brothers, Julie, Jerry, Jack, Jim and Jeff. John retired from Pfizer (Warner-Lambert) where he was a machinist. He graduated from Rockford East High School in 1959 prior to enlisting in the United States Army where he served in Germany in the Army Corp of Engineers. Always an adventure seeker, even in retirement, John went whitewater rafting, zip-lining, exploring caves, but he especially enjoyed anything related to flying. He flew in a hot air balloon, went parachuting, simulated air-to-air combat; but one of his most cherished times was when he got an opportunity to fly in an authentic B-17 bomber. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Saturday March 30th at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial following full Military Honors in New Milford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in John's name to or Northern Illinois Hospice. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019