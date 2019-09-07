|
John "Jack" R. Harvey 1931—2019
John "Jack" R. Harvey passed away on 25 January 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida.
Born 10 September 1931, Jack was the son of John and Dorothy (Gigous) Harvey of Rockford. He graduated West Rockford High School in 1949, was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and worked for Burroughs Business Machine Company for 36 years before retiring. He was a long time member of 1st Presbyterian Church of Rockford, and later attended 3rd Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Colleen (Rankin) Harvey; his children Thomas (Becky Nicholson) Harvey, Diane (Jeff) Hassen, Donna (Sonny) McCallips, and Linda Boos; by 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren (and counting); his sisters Nancy Harvey and Janet (Bob) Dean; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 3rd Presbyterian Church, 1221 Custer Ave., Rockford, Illinois on 14 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m., the Reverend Steve Bowie presiding.
NO flowers, please, Dad was allergic to them.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, 2019